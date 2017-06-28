 »   »   » WAS IT A WISE CHOICE? Kareena Kapoor Khan Turned Down SRK-Aanand. L. Rai Film For This Reason

While the news of Salman Khan's cameo in Shahrukh Khan's dwarf film with Aanand. L. Rai is trending everyone, we bring you some more hottest scoop on this one of the most awaited films which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

If reports are to be believed then Anushka was not the initial choice for this film. We hear that the makers had earlier approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for this role but she turned it down. Scroll down to read more...

The Makers Had Approached Bebo For SRK's Dwarf Film As per a report in DNA, Aanand. L. Rai had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for this film. Shahrukh and Kareena had earlier starred together in films like Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra One. But Bebo Turned Down The Role Unfortunately, Kareena Kapoor couldn't be a part of the film even if she wanted to be. The Reason For Kareena's Refusal A DNA report quoted a source saying, "The filmmaker offered a role to Kareena but her dates were clashing with Veerey Di Wedding." Kareena Didn't Want To Shoot Immediately Post Motherhood The report further reads that Bebo wasn't keen to begin shooting post motherhood as she wanted to lose all the weight that she had gained during pregnancy. Kareena's Loss Is Anushka Sharma's Gain After Kareena turned down the role, the makers finalized Anushka Sharma for that part. Rumours Regarding Kareena's Next Film Post Veerey Di Wedding Meanwhile, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Bebo's next project after Veerey Di Wedding. There were reports about Karan Johar signing her for a film. There were even talks about Mary Kom director Omung Kumar approaching her for an interesting biopic. However there hasn't been any official announcements made yet.

Talking about SRK-Aanand. L. Rai film, do you think Bebo made a smart choice by refusing to play a second fiddle and instead opting for a meatier role?