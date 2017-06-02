 »   »   » THE EX FILES! Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Still Share Cold Vibes; Not Ready To Move On!

There was a time when Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were madly in love and wanted to take this relationship to the next level.

But the two shocked everyone by announcing their split. Soon, Kareena started dating Saif Ali Khan and Shahid's name was linked with every actress he worked with. What exactly happened between the two is still unknown but one thing is sure that it was not cordial. And the latest update about the two prove that they have not moved on.

Kareena & Shahid Share The Same Gym According to Asian Age, ''Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share the same gymnasium.'' But... ''But then the two have ensured that their paths do not cross.'' They Don't Even Share The Same Trainer ''Shahid and Kareena do not even share the same trainer. They even work out at different times of the day.'' The Two Avoid Crossing Each Other's Path ''Clearly, the two are aware of what time the other enters the gym.'' They Both Stay Close To The Gym ''Their physical activity has seen them share the same gym, because they stay close to the place.'' But They Don't Want To Meet ''But they are still making sure that they do not face each other.'' Cold Vibes During The Promotions The two even shared cold vibes with each other during the promotions of their critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab. However, Things Are Different Between Shahid & Saif On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked in Rangoon and acted like true professionals. The two even promoted the movie together without any drama.

Well, only God knows why things are so bitter between the ex-lovers!