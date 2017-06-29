 »   »   » Bebo Has Changed! Kareena Kapoor's Warm Gesture For Ranbir Kapoor's Ex Katrina Kaif At At A Party

Do you remember the time when Kareena Kapoor addressed Katrina Kaif as her sister-in-law on Karan Johar's chat show? Alas! That can never happen now.

When Ranbir Kapoor was dating Katrina Kaif, Kareena shared a very warm relationship with her. But what after their infamous break-up? Well, Katrina and Kareena recently bumped into each other at Manish Malhotra's party. Read what happened after that.

Kareena Kapoor Arrived With Her Besties According to Mumbai Mirror, ''Kareena Kapoor arrived with bestie and gym mate Amrita Arora, followed by another bestie Malaika Arora, and Sophie Choudry.'' The Theme Was.. ''Mogra was the scent of the evening. Fragrant white buds were scattered on food trays and around wine glasses as the women discussed fashion and films.'' Katrina Kaif Rushed In... ''Katrina Kaif, casual in denims and a sweatshirt, looking pretty despite the hectic promotions, rushed in at the fag end.'' She Was Greeted Warmly By Kareena ''As she hurried in, she was greeted warmly by Kareena.'' The Two Chatted Amicably ''The two chatted amicably for a while before Kareena, with Amrita in tow, rushed home to husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.'' Katrina Kaif Stayed On Till Late.. ''While Katrina stayed on till late discussing her clothes for an upcoming gala with the designer.'' Bebo was Really Enjoying Herself "Bebo was really enjoying herself and when the topic of Kat's upcoming film with cousin Ranbir Kapoor came up, she cordially wished the actress luck.'' Everyone Was Happy ''There were no cold vibes at the bash.''

Well, Bebo and Katrina surely acted like two mature women!

Also Read: Amrita, I On Same Page About Sara's Acting Debut: Saif Ali Khan