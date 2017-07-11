 »   »   » HOT! Katrina Kaif REGRETS Rejecting Prabhas? Anushka Shetty’s Weight Issue Brings Kat Back To Race!

Move over Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir Khan! Nowadays, movie buffs are a lot more crazy about Prabhas and why not? With Baahubali 2, the actor has left the entire nation in awe of himself.

Now, if the actor is so popular among the movie-goers, it's obvious that his upcoming film will be equally in the buzz. We're talking about his next, Saaho, which is again in the headlines owing to its female cast.



So, what's the new update? You gotta read it below!



Katrina Kaif Back In The Race According to India.com, Katrina Kaif might get re-considered for Saaho as Anushka Shetty's weight issue is giving a tough time to the Saaho makers.

In Case, If You Don’t Know.. It can be recalled that the Katrina Kaif was the first choice for a female lead in Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Here’s Why Kat Rejected Saaho When Katrina was approached by the Saaho makers, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hadn't hit the theatres and Prabhas hadn't become the sensation that he is now .

Post Baahubali 2 Success, Katrina Regreted Rejecting Saaho Later, we heard that after witnessing Baahubali 2 grand success, Katrina was regretting her decision of rejecting Saaho and had almost changed her mind.

By The Time, Saaho Landed In Anushka’s Lap By then, Saaho makers had already roped in Anushka Shetty for the film as they were sure to cash in Prabhas-Anushka's on-screen chemistry.

Now What? Will They Approach Katrina Again? Now, again buzz mills are running that the makers might knock the door of Katrina Kaif again and owing to Baahubali 2 stupendous success, the actress might also give her nod to the film.

Right Now, Confusion Over Leading Ladies Continues.. However, we gotta wait a little more to know, on whom the Saaho makers will end their search.



On a related note, the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2018 and shoot has already kick-started in Hyderabad.