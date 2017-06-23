 »   »   » SECRET RENDEZVOUS? Katrina Kaif Spends Time With Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan Inside His VANITY VAN!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship is difficult to understand. When Katrina met Salman for the first time she was very young and was head over heels in love with him. And many thought that Salman too was very serious about this affair and would take it to the next level.

Alas! None of this happened and the couple separated. Now after her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif is in regular touch with Salman Khan. But the two raised many eyebrows when they spent a lot of time together inside Salman's vanity van.

Here's What Happened... According to Deccan Chronicle, "Katrina was shooting for a commercial at a Mumbai studio.'' Someone Told Her About Salman Khan ''Someone told her that Salman Khan was also promoting his film Tubelight at the same location.'' Katrina Went Inside Salman's Vanity Van ''Well, that was it. Katrina took a break and went to Salman's vanity van to have a chat with him.'' They Spent An Hour Together ''What then? The former lovebirds spoke at length for an hour at least, before exasperated PRs and production hands came knocking at the vanity van door.'' The Two Then Came Out ''The two then stepped out and set off to their respective jobs.'' However, It's Not The First Time ''This is the second time Salman and Katrina have played catch up in a week. Just a few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina were doing a media interaction for Jagga Jasoos.'' When The Ex-Lovers Met ''Salman was also around promoting Tubelight. So, Katrina met Salman and started chatting him up.'' Ranbir Had To Wait For Them ''Producer-actor Ranbir had to wait till the chat was done.''

Well, we wonder what Iulia Vantur has to say after reading these reports!

