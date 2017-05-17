 »   »   » PUBLICITY HUNGRY? Katrina Kaif Spreading Fake News About Prabhas' Saaho After Baahubali 2's Success

Very recently we all read stories about Katrina Kaif being considered for the role of the lead actress for Prabhas' Saaho.

But if recent reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and her team are spreading fake stories and trying to get publicity after the mammoth success of Baahubali 2. Read everything in details below.

Katrina's Team Is Trying To Cash In On Baahubali's Success According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The actress said no to Saaho before Baahubali released, and now she and her team is trying to cash in on its success.'' Katrina Kaif Is Not In Saaho A source close to the project revealed, "Katrina Kaif is not in Saaho.''

Saaho Team Chased Katrina For Six Months ''She could've been part of it, as we had chased her for six months.''

Katrina Kaif Thought Working With Prabhas Was Not Worth The Time ''This was before the release of Baahubali 2, when she didn't think working with Prabhas was worth her while.''

Saaho Team Gave Up The Idea Of Signing Her ''So, after pursuing her for six months, we gave up on the idea of signing her for the movie.''

Katrina's Team Spreading False Stories ''Now, when Baahubali 2 has turned out to be a much bigger success than expected, Kat's team is spreading stories of her presence in Saaho. It's just not true."

Now This Actress Is Being Considered For The Role As per a portal, Pooja Hegde, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films, before making her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, is being considered for the role.

Just Like Baahubali, Saaho Too Will Release In Many Languages According to the recent reports, Prabhas' Saaho will be relesased in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Saaho's Budget Reportedly, Saaho is being made with the budget of Rs 150 crore. The movie will be directed by Sujith.



Prabhas' Saaho will hit the screens in 2018.