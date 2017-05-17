 »   »   » PUBLICITY HUNGRY? Katrina Kaif Spreading Fake News About Prabhas' Saaho After Baahubali 2's Success

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Very recently we all read stories about Katrina Kaif being
considered for the role of the lead actress for Prabhas' Saaho.
But if recent reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and her
team are spreading fake stories and trying to get publicity after
the mammoth success of Baahubali 2. Read everything in details
below.
Katrina's Team Is Trying To Cash
In On Baahubali's Success
According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The actress said no to Saaho
before Baahubali released, and now she and her team is trying to
cash in on its success.''
Katrina Kaif Is Not In
Saaho
A source close to the project revealed, "Katrina Kaif is not in
Saaho.''
Saaho Team Chased Katrina For
Six Months
''She could've been part of it, as we had chased her for six
months.''
Katrina Kaif Thought Working
With Prabhas Was Not Worth The Time
''This was before the release of Baahubali 2, when she didn't
think working with Prabhas was worth her while.''
Saaho Team Gave Up The Idea Of
Signing Her
''So, after pursuing her for six months, we gave up on the idea
of signing her for the movie.''
Katrina's Team Spreading False
Stories
''Now, when Baahubali 2 has turned out to be a much bigger
success than expected, Kat's team is spreading stories of her
presence in Saaho. It's just not true."
Now This Actress Is Being
Considered For The Role
As per a portal, Pooja Hegde, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu
films, before making her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in
Mohenjo Daro, is being considered for the role.
Just Like Baahubali, Saaho Too
Will Release In Many Languages
According to the recent reports, Prabhas' Saaho will be
relesased in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
Saaho's Budget
Reportedly, Saaho is being made with the budget of Rs 150 crore.
The movie will be directed by Sujith.
Prabhas' Saaho will hit the screens in 2018.
