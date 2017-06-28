IT'S GETTING WORSE! This Is How Katrina Kaif Took REVENGE On Ranbir Kapoor For INSULTING Her!
You must have heard this saying, "Action speaks louder than words". Something similar is happening with the ex-lovers, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who have become a hot topic of discussion!
Ask why? The duo have come together for the first time post their break-up and not just that, they are giving enough fodder to the gossip-mongers, all credits to their constant nok-jhok!
What's new? An angry Katrina has finally found a way to teach a lesson to Ranbir for constantly taking her in public! Read on to know in detail..
When Ranbir Insulted Katrina
Remember? When Ranbir was asked to reveal the name of five important people in his life, he had said, "Mom-Dad, nieces, Ayan, I could have said you (Katrina) if it made you happy but I would say my two dogs."
And.. Said This To Her!
During the same FB live session, Ranbir had asked Katrina, "Why did you sign Jagga Jasoos, was it because you wanted to work with me or to use my stardom and talent to promote yourself?"
Katrina Is Now Fed Up With Ranbir
A source was reported by Deccan Chronicle as saying, "The alleged former couple was okay with shooting the video together until the promotions started.That's when Ranbir began to embarrass Katrina in public."
Katrina Refuses To Shoot Promotional Video
"Though she took all the digs and barbs on her chin she put her foot down about shooting the video, said no to the idea and flew off to Malta to shoot for Vijay Krishna Acharya's ‘Thugs Of Hindostan'."
Ranbir To Suffer As A Producer
One doesn't need much intelligence to understand why Jagga Jasoos badly needs a spectacular promotional strategy. As the film has already been delayed much, the buzz of the film has reduced considerably. . Now, at this point of time, if Katrina refuses to do anything related to movie promotions, then Ranbir has to suffer the loss!
Recently, Ranbir Praised Katrina
Having said that, in a recent video interview, Ranbir was seen praising his ex girlfriend Katrina and said, "She gave me a lot in my first two films with her, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti."
Then He Said He Wants To Return Katrina's Favour
"I learnt everything from her. I just wanted to be grateful and pay back. When I produced my first film I wanted to cast her, not because she is such a big star."
Being Sarcastic Or Genuine? You Decide!
"I wanted to do something special for her and I have done that." That's indeed sweet of him, except that we don't know if he was being sarcastic or genuinely feels thankful to Katrina!
Jot Down Your Thoughts Below!
What do you think about Katrina-Ranbir's ongoing 'tu tu main main'? Do you support Katrina's decision of refusing to shoot promotional video? Let us know in the comments section below!