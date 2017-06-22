 »   »   » Still Holding The Grudges! Katrina Kaif Gets Angry With Ranbir Kapoor; WARNS Him To Behave Properly!

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are trying their best to show that things are normal between the two even after their infamous break-up.

Both the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos. But something unexpected happened recently when Katrina warned her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to behave properly or she will not promote the movie. Scroll down for details.



When Ranbir Kapoor Pulled Katrina Kaif's Leg According to the Asian Age, ''At the first event, Ranbir was in his element and pulled Katrina's leg by joking that he was the one who had trained her to dance for songs like Mashallah, Kamli, Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani.''

Katrina Warned Ranbir ‘'Post the event, Katrina told Ranbir that she would not do any further interviews together if he indulged in such mirth at her expense.''

What Ranbir Did Then.. ‘'Left with no option, Ranbir agreed and then the two even made ‘heart' poses for the paparazzi after their second promotional event.''

Katrina Kaif Is Following Salman's Advice ‘'Interestingly Katrina is following friend Salman Khan's advice.''

Salman Said It's Good For Katrina's Career ''It was he who told her it will not send the right signals to the big makers in the film industry if she does not promote Jagga Jasoos well.''

It Will Show How Professional She Is ''And if she does, news about her professionalism will travel across to the industry.''

On A Related Note Katrina recently revealed that she will not work with Ranbir Again, "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person.''

It Will Never Happen Again ''Ranbir has also gestured to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.''



Slated to release on July 14, Jagga Jasoos is a fantasy fiction and one of the most awaited films of the year.



