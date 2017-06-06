 »   »   » Kim Sharma Is Now Dating Arjun Khanna After Divorcing Her Kenyan Husband?

Kim Sharma Is Now Dating Arjun Khanna After Divorcing Her Kenyan Husband?

By:
Kim Sharma was all over the news last month as she was left penniless after her divorce with her Kenyan husband Ali Punjani and she returned to India to stay with her mother. It is now rumoured that Kim Sharma has found new love and is dating ace fashion designer Arjun Khanna.

Spotboye reported that Kim Sharma is working as a brand strategist in Jaaved Jaaferi's foundation Good Pitch India and Arjun Khanna is also a part of the non-profit organisation. They met due to work and fell in love with each other. However, Kim Sharma and Arjun Khanna have not come out and confirmed the news of their relationship.

