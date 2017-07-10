 »   »   » BIG SHOCKER! Anushka Shetty Might Not Work In Prabhas' Saaho & The Reason Is Unbelievable!

Fans were super thrilled when they came to know that their favourite jodi of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might work together in Saaho.

But if recent rumours are anything to go by, the makers of the movie are not very keen to cast Anushka Shetty now and the reason will definitely shock you. Scroll down for more.

Anushka's Hard Work For Saaho According to Bollywood Life, ''Anushka was undergoing a massive transformation for her role.'' A Glamorous Role In Saaho ''The makers wanted the audience to forget the actress' desi avatar of Devasena and be treated to a chic version of Anushka in Saaho.'' The Reason Why Anushka Missed SIIMA ''Anushka was even missing from the SIIMA 2017 and some speculated it was because she wanted to keep her new avatar under wraps. The Makers Are Not Happy With Her Weight "Anushka was training hard for her role in Saaho. However, her weight has become a bone of contention.'' This Might Cost Her The Film... ''She is still about five to eight kilo over weight. And this might cost her the film itself."

For the uninitiated, Saaho will be a trilingual big budget action film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

