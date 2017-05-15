 »   »   » Malaika Arora Asked Organisers To Remove 'Khan' From Her Name Tag?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways after a solid 18 years
of marriage and no one really knows what's the real cause for their
separation. Also, at a recent event in Vadodara, Malaika was
invited as chief guest and her name tag read 'Malaika Arora Khan'
and she took offence for it.
It is reported that she was angry with the name tag and asked
the event organisers to remove 'Khan' from it as she's no longer in
Arbaaz Khan's life. The organisers immediately removed the tag and
displayed the name only as 'Malaika Arora'.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 15:58 [IST]
