 »   »   » Malaika Arora Asked Organisers To Remove 'Khan' From Her Name Tag?

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways after a solid 18 years of marriage and no one really knows what's the real cause for their separation. Also, at a recent event in Vadodara, Malaika was invited as chief guest and her name tag read 'Malaika Arora Khan' and she took offence for it.

It is reported that she was angry with the name tag and asked the event organisers to remove 'Khan' from it as she's no longer in Arbaaz Khan's life. The organisers immediately removed the tag and displayed the name only as 'Malaika Arora'.