Malaika Arora Asked Organisers To Remove 'Khan' From Her Name Tag?

It is reported that Malaika Arora took offence to a name tag which mentioned 'Malaika Arora Khan' & she asked the organisers to remove the name Khan from the tag.

By:
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways after a solid 18 years of marriage and no one really knows what's the real cause for their separation. Also, at a recent event in Vadodara, Malaika was invited as chief guest and her name tag read 'Malaika Arora Khan' and she took offence for it.

It is reported that she was angry with the name tag and asked the event organisers to remove 'Khan' from it as she's no longer in Arbaaz Khan's life. The organisers immediately removed the tag and displayed the name only as 'Malaika Arora'.

Malaika Arora took offence to the name tag which mentioned her as 'Malaika Arora Khan' during an event in Vadodara.

Malaika asked the organisers to remove the name 'Khan' from the name tag and only keep it as Malaika Arora.

The event organisers acted swiftly and removed the name 'Khan' from the name tag.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways, so Malaika feels it's no use to keep her ex-husband's surname.

Malaika Arora was invited to Vadodara as chief guest for an event.

Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways after being married for 18 years.

The surprising part between Malaika-Arbaaz parting is that no one really knows the exact reason for their split.

Malaika Arora has got good presence both on the television and on the silver screen.

It is reported that Malaika left Arbaaz because he had an unsuccessful career! However, none of it has been confirmed.

Malaika Arora has been getting a lot of peppy item numbers in Bollywood and she's done well in all of them.

No matter how old she is, Malaika Arora has always been an angel and will always look like one all throughout her life.

Read more about: Malaika Arora, arbaaz khan
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 15:58 [IST]
