 »   »   » Navya Naveli Nanda's Mystery Guy Is None Other Than Jaaved Jafferi’s Son?

Navya Naveli Nanda is in Mumbai for a short period of time as her college holidays are in progress and was spotted with a mystery guy who tucked his face inside his t-shirt as soon as the cameramen started clicking pictures of them arriving in a car together.

At first people assumed he's a commoner and must have got nervous seeing the shutterbugs, but a source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that he's no commoner and is Mizaan, the son of comedian Jaaved Jafferi. Navya and Mizaan were seen heading for a late night party after watching a movie.