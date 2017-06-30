 »   »   » Not Anushka Shetty! This B-Town Lady Was The First Choice For Prabhas' Saaho; But What Went Wrong?

After the stupendous success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', all eyes are now glued to Prabhas' next film Saaho. Another reason why everyone is eagerly waiting for this flick is because of the hit pairing of Prabhas- Anushka Shetty.

But do you guys know that Anushka was never the initial choice to play Prabhas' romantic interest in the film? Yes, you heard it right! One hears that the makers had earlier approached a Bollywood actress for this role. However, things strangely didn't materialize.



Read on to know more deets...



Sonam Kapoor Was The Initial Choice For Prabhas' Saaho As per a DNA report, Sonam Kapoor was the original choice to play Prabhas' leading lady in Saaho.

Sonam Was Given A Brief Idea The daily quoted a source as saying, "The filmmakers gave Sonam a brief idea of the film, and she agreed to meet them."

But Then Came A Twist The source further added, "But neither did the meeting happen nor did the makers return with a bound script." And that was that as far as the film is associated with the Kapoor girl.

How Anushka Shetty Won The Game Other B-Town actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Pooja Hegde were also leading contenders, all of whom couldn't do the film for various reasons. Had the filmmakers not gone incommunicado, Sonam would have ended up romancing Prabhas in this movie.

Saaho Will Be The Biggest Action Film Of 2018 Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays the main antagonist in this Prabhas' starrer was earlier quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too.

My character has many shades like every other character in the film. It's quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018."



Prabhas To Team Up With Prabhudeva After Saaho Yes, you heard it right! Prabhudeva is all set to direct Prabhas in a film once the latter wraps up Saaho.

He was quoted as saying, "Prabhas is a dear friend. I've known him from the time he set foot in Tamil-Telugu cinema. In fact, he sportingly did a cameo appearance in my Hindi film, Action Jackson. I'd love to direct him. But, it's definitely not just because Baahubali has happened."

He further added, "There's no point in doing a film together just because it makes business. I have been thinking of a film with Prabhas for a while now. Right now, he's busy with his next Telugu film Saaho, post which we will do our film together."





Well, it looks like Prabhas has a slate of some exciting projects coming up next. Meanwhile, you folks stay tuned for all the interesting scoops from the industry.