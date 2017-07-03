 »   »   » WHAAT! Not Jhanvi Kapoor But This Star Kid To Make Her Debut With Student Of The Year 2?

Last year, Karan Johar had officially announced a sequel to Student Of The Year with Tiger Shroff in the lead role. However, the filmmaker chose to keep the names of his leading ladies under the wrap.

Several names like Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Disha Patani did the rounds but in the latest turn of events one hears that it's this star kid who has finally bagged the role. Read on to know more...



Ananya Pandey Finalized For Student Of The Year 2? As per a Spotboye report, Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya has been quietly finalized for Student Of The Year 2.

Disha Patani Was A Leading Contender Disha's name was discussed the most as the leading contender for this much-awaited sequel opposite her alleged beau Tiger Shroff. However, the duo will be now seen together in Sabbir Khan's Baaghi 2.

Sara Ali Khan Turned Down SOTY 2 Because Of This Reason Coming to Sara Ali Khan, the pretty lady chose Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath over Student Of The Year 2. Rumour has it that her mother Amrita Singh was adamant that she made her debut under Ekta Kapoor's banner.

Here's How Jhanvi Kapoor Lost The Opportunity While Jhanvi was quite keen to do SOTY2, her mother Sridevi thought otherwise. The actress was quoted as saying, "She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world." Now, buzz is that Jhanvi might enter Bollywood with Karan Johar's Sairat remake.

Tara Sutaria Also A Part Of SOTY2? Reportedly, Student Of The Year 2 will have two leading ladies. Tara Sutaria's name has been doing the rounds as the second leading girl of the film.

Guess Who Is Mentoring Ananya? There were reports about Salman Khan who is known to be a mentor to a number of new talents, talking Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya under his wing to help her in making her Bollywood debut.

Ananya's Baby Steps In Bollywood Buzz is that the 18 year old star kid has already started her prepping up for her Bollywood debut with training with celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala, a professional nutritionist, acting classes and dancing classes.

When Chunkey Pandey Spoke About Ananya's Bollywood Debut Earlier Chunkey Pandey was quoted saying to a section of media, "Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right."



Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding SOTY2 is still awaited!