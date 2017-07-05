 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, But Aayush Sharma To Romance Mouni Roy In Upcoming Home Production?

Not Salman Khan, But Aayush Sharma To Romance Mouni Roy In Upcoming Home Production?

Rumours are doing the rounds for more than a year that Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will debut in Bollywood and is being trained in acting lessons and physical fitness. The surprising news now is that Salman Khan plans to launch Aayush with television star Mouni Roy.

A source previously had opened up to DNA by saying, " He (Salman) sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions." We'll have to wait for an official confirmation and we hope the rumours turn out to be true.

