Not Salman Khan, But Aayush Sharma To Romance Mouni Roy In Upcoming Home Production?
Rumours are doing the rounds for more than a year that Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will debut in Bollywood and is being trained in acting lessons and physical fitness. The surprising news now is that Salman Khan plans to launch Aayush with television star Mouni Roy.
A source previously had opened up to DNA by saying, " He (Salman) sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions." We'll have to wait for an official confirmation and we hope the rumours turn out to be true.
Great Storyline
Gold is based on a biopic on hockey captain Balbir Singh, who won three successive gold medals at the Olympics between 1948 and 1956.
Good Demand
Sports related films like Chak De India, Dangal & M.S Dhoni ended up being superhits at the box office.
Much Awaited
Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut is much awaited and her fans will be happy to see her on the silver screen.