 »   »   » LOVE FINDS ITS WAY! Prabhas All Set To Leave For China With Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's love story looked so real in Baahubali 2 that their fans actually believe that there is more than meets the eye. If rumours are to be believed, the two are in love with each other and that is the reason why their chemistry was unbeatable in the magnum opus.

Wait, here is more! Speculations are high that both the actors have plans of marriage but after the dream success of Baahubali 2, they want to focus on their career first. Now, the recent update about them is that Prabhas is all set to leave for China with Anushka Shetty. Scroll down for more.



Prabhas All Set To Fly To China With Anushka Shetty More than anything, audiences loved the brilliant chemistry between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in Baahubali 2. Now the makers of the movie want them to promote the epic drama in China.

Golden Opportunity For The Alleged Couple Well, it's a perfect opportunity for the alleged lovers to spend some time together in China.

The Makers Wants To Cash In On Baahubali & Devasena's Chemistry The Baahubali team wants to fully utilise the chemistry between Baahubali & Devasena. The makers want the movie to beat Dangal at the Chinese box office and are working on the promotional strategies for the overseas market.

Coming Back To Marriage Much before the release of Baahubali 2, it was reported that Prabhas would soon marry a girl, who is not from a filmi background.



But There Were Reports Of His Closeness With Anushka Shetty But at that time too, there were reports of his link-up with Anushka Shetty with whom he acted in many successful movies.

Reports About Anushka Shetty's Marriage Not just Prabhas, there were rumours about Anushka Shetty's marriage too. It was reported that her family had searched a groom for her.

But None of Them Were True All those stories were fake and both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are still single and said to be in a relationship with each other.

Now Prabhas Has Even Started Recommending Her Name As per reports, Prabhas has recommended Anushka Shetty's name for Saaho. The producers want to cast someone from Bollywood but Prabhas is keen to have Anushka Shetty on-board.

This Way The Rumoured Love Birds Will Get A Lot Of Time Together If this happens, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will get to spend a lot of time together on the sets of Saaho.

Let's Keep Our Fingers Crossed! Well, we really want to see Anushka Shetty opposite Prabhas in Saaho. What about you readers?



