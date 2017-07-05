 »   »   » OH NO! Lovebirds Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Get Caught In A Situation Of CRISIS [Details Inside]

The Southern sensations of Baahubali fame, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty, have become thenation's favourite couple, all credit to their palpable chemistry in Baahubali 2.

We know that just like us, you guys also want to know every news related to them and here's what we have learnt about the duo. Prabhas and Anushka get caught in a situation of crisis. Confused? We will clear your confusion!



Interesting, Right? According to the sources, Prabhas & Anushka are all set to prep for their next film, Saaho and as per the reports, "It is not about swords and armours. They will play young people of today caught in a situation of crisis."

Why Saaho Will Be So Different From Baahubali 2? "Prabhas and Anushka in Saaho will be so different from how audiences saw them in Baahubali. The concept of culture-shock will be redefined."

Pranushka To Set The Screens On Fire "Their chemistry would be sizzling-hot. Baahubali was all about holding back passion. In Saaho Anushka and Prabhas will let it all hang out."

Anushka & Prabhas To Lose Weight We also hear that both the actors have been told to lose weight and get into a body form where they can wear the coolest clothes including leather jeans and beachwear.

Will Anushka Learn Hindi? According to the same source, the makers of Saaho are insisting Anushka Shetty to learn Hindi from scratch so that they can release a separate original Hindi version of Saaho, not dubbed.

And We Can't Be More Excited! If this really happens, Saaho will mark the Hindi debut of Prabhas as well as Anushka Shetty and they will gain more Hindi fans from all over the nation!

Did You Know? Did you know that more than anyone, it was Prabhas, who was keen to cast Anushka Shetty in Saaho?

Here's Why Prabhas Wanted Anushka... "Prabhas proposed Anushka as lead in Saaho as he felt she will be the perfect match. He is also a partner in UV creations," an entertainment had quoted a source as saying about the same.



On an interesting note, if everything goes by plan, it would be fifth film for Anushka with Prabhas after Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali 1 and 2.