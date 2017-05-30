 »   »   » There Is A SHOCKING REASON Behind It! Prabhas' Career In BIG DANGER After Working In Baahubali 2?

Actors can only dream what Prabhas has achieved with the mammoth success of Baahubali franchise. The film was not only a hit in India but did extremely well in the overseas market also. But is this the end of his career?

There is a strong myth in Tollywood that after Baahubali, Prabhas' career is in big danger. Read the details about it below.



A Bigger Challenge Famous journalist Subhash K Jha told Deccan Chronicle, ‘'For Prabhas and director Sujeeth who are collaborating on Saaho, it's a bigger challenge.''

They Need To Disprove A Myth ''They have to disprove a myth in Tollywood that the leading men who work with Rajamouli deliver duds after a hit with him.''

It's A Scary Belief In Tollywood ''A senior Telugu filmmaker revealed, "It's a widely-held belief. Silly but scary.''

The Box Office Numbers Support This Myth ''Unfortunately, the box office statistics support this grandma's myth."

There Is A Cloud Of Uncertainty Hanging Over Prabhas' Next ''Though no one is saying it aloud, there is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Prabhas's next film in the trade circles.''

Prabhas Wants To Prove It Wrong ''Prabhas and Sujeeth are determined to prove the naysayers wrong.''

Meanwhile... Prabhas took a break after the release of Baahubali 2 and left for US.

The Actor Is Reading Scripts There According to a leading web portal, ''Prabhas has been quietly reading scripts in the US. He wants to finalise his next and is thus going through every material that is being offered to him to make sound judgement.''

He Has Finalised One Bollywood Film Also ''There a few films that he has shortlisted and one of them is a Hindi film too. And It's a love story.''



Well, readers do you think Prabhas would be able to break this myth with his next film Saaho?