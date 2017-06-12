 »   »   » NEW UPDATE! Prabhas Feels Anushka Shetty Will Be PERFECT MATCH For Him In Saaho [Details Inside]

Move over Salman Khan's Tubelight or Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, as it's Prabhas starrer Saaho, which is in the most tremendous buzz!

And the reason which is keeping the movie constantly in the limelight is the re-union of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. While, some sites confirm that Anushka has been confirmed for Saaho, some suggest that she hasn't given nod to the film yet.



But, what's the latest update about Prabhas & Anushka? We will tell you!



Prabhas Is Keen To Cast Anushka In Saaho An entertainment portal confirms the casting of Anushka Shetty in Saaho and also revealed why Prabhas is desperate to cast her in Saaho.

Prabhas Feels She’ll Be Perfect For Him "Prabhas proposed Anushka as lead in Saaho as he felt she will be the perfect match. He is also a partner in UV creations," India.com quoted a source as saying.

Prabhas Couldn’t Find B-town A-listers The makers of Saaho tried their level best to get B-town A-lister but no one agreed for the same.

Anushka Has Pan India Appeal Reportedly, be it Prabhas or the makers of Saaho, they feel that owing to her character Devsena, Anushka Sharma is gaining popularity among Hindi audience and if she gives her nod to this project, it will be a perfect match.

Amazing Na? On an interesting note, if Anushka bags Saaho then it would be fifth film for Anushka with Prabhas after Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali 1 and 2.

Currently, Saaho Shoot Is Going On In Hyderabad Currently, the shooting for the film is going on in Hyderabad and here's the first pic from the sets that is going viral on the social media.

Prabhas To Visit Mumbai The source also further added that they are currently shooting in Hyderabad and the next schedule will be shot in Mumbai.

Neil Has Already Joined The Cast In Hyderabad Coming back to Saaho shoot, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing an antagonist in the film, has already begun the shooting of the film and we are totally looking forward to his first look.

Film's Major Budget Will Be Used On Action Sequences. About a month ago, while talking to IANS, Sujeeth had told IANS that a major chunk of the film's budget will be used on action sequence.

Here Are The Details.. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth said.



The movie, which will also be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.



Viral Video: Kunal Kapoor Gives Powerful Performance On Women Trafficking