 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Will Be HURT! Prabhas Might DITCH Her For This Newbie [Details Inside]

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry has become the talk of the town. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the duo has been giving us major couple goals.

From past few days, rumours have been rife that Prabhas might romance Anushka once again, in his upcoming film, Saaho. But the latest updates about the film might hurt Anushka! Wondering why? Read on to know..



Prabhas Might Ditch Anushka For This Actress As per the latest reports, makers of Saaho are keen to rope in Pooja Hegde, the Mohenjo Daro actress, in Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Why Pooja Hegde? "Ever since Pooja debuted into Telugu cinema with 'Oka Laila Kosam' and was later seen in 'Mukunda,' many Telugu filmmakers have wanted to cast her," says a source to a leading daily.

It Will Be A Big Ticket For Pooja Hegde "However, due to her contractual obligations for Hrithik Roshan's 'Mohenjo Daro,' she didn't sign any other film. If she agrees to do 'Saaho,' it would be quite a big ticket project for her soon after 'DJ,'" added the source.

But, What About Anushka Shetty? Considering the crazy fan following of Prabhas & Anushka, one thing is sure that audience want to rekindle the chemistry of Prabhas & Anushka rather than seeing Prabhas, romancing any other actress.

Why Saaho Is Attracting The Hindi Audience? Apart from Prabhas, there is one more reason why Saaho is grabbing interest from the Hindi audience. As the film is bilingual (Telugu-Hindi), rumours have been rife that Prabhas is also trying to learn Hindi for the same.

Saaho Is A Big Budget Film To be produced by UV Creations, Saaho will be made on a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore.

Some More Details About The Film Reportedly, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will compose the music for this film. Not just that, International stuntman Kenny Bates, veteran production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer Madhie are also on board for Saaho.

When Prabhas Will Kick-start The Shoot? The first schedule of the film is expected to go on the floors by July. Excited? So are we!

Saaho To Release Next Year Prabhas starrer Saaho is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.

What Do You Think Guys? We're sure Prabhas' upcoming film, Saaho, will be another ground-breaking film in Indian cinema. What are your thoughts on the same?



Coming back to Prabhas & Anushka, don't forget to tell us, with whom you want to see Prabhas in Saaho - Anushka Shetty or Pooja Hegde?



Katrina Talks About Her CATFIGHT With Deepika Over SRK's Film!