 »   »   » JUST HOT! Prabhas’ New Look Goes Viral; Anushka Shetty & Pooja Hegde’s FIGHT For Saaho Continues!

Move over the Khans as Prabhas is the new heartthrob of the nation, courtesy Baahubali. Owing to his latest film phenomenal success, his upcoming film, Saaho is also in the tremendous buzz even before the completion of the film shoot.

While, we all loved the Prabhas muscular character 'Amarendra Baahubali' in Baahubali 1 and 2, it's time to drool over Prabhas' new look and let us tell you, he's looking quite hot!



Prabhas’ New Look Aalim Hakim shared this picture on his Instagram page and fans are assuming that it might be the new look of Prabhas for his next film, Saaho.

Anushka-Pooja's Battle For Saaho Continues On a related note, the lead ac tress for Saaho has not been finalised yet and according to reports the makers of the film are juggling between Anushka Shetty & Pooja Hegde.

Fans Want Anushka Shetty A few days ago, we had also asked our readers, with whom they want to see with Prabhas in Saaho; Anushka or Pooja and our most of them had showered their votes for Anushka.

Read The Other Updates On Saaho The first schedule of the film is expected to go on the floors by July and is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.

What’s Wow About Saaho? Reportedly, International stuntman Kenny Bates, veteran production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer Madhie are also on board for Saaho.

Prabhas Is Learning Hindi A source close to the project was quoted as saying, "In Baahubali and its sequel, his dialogues in Hindi were dubbed by actor Sharad Kelkar. But now, Prabhas will speak his own lines in Saaho. He intends to get himself a Hindi coach and start learning the language properly."

Saaho Will Be A Bilingual Movie Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore, Saaho will be shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film will be directed by Sujeeth, and will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Saaho To Have Some Extravagant Action Scenes Recently, director Sujeeth had told media that major budget of the film will be spent on action sequences. "The scale on which it is being made, major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes."

Sujeeth & Prabhas Are Trying To Make Something New He had further added, "Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," he said.

Prabhas First Film After Baahubali Saaho is also going to be more special for his fans as it would mark Prabhas' first outing after Baahubali, on which he has worked for almost five years.



We're as excited as you for Prabhas' next action-packed film! Stay tuned with us for more updates on Prabhas.



