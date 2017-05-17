 »   »   » He Has The Guts! Prabhas Rejects Karan Johar's Film & The Reason Is Perfect!

Prabhas has become an international celebrity after the huge success of Baahubali 2. Every Bollywood director wants to cash in on his popularity now, including Karan Johar.

It's a dream for many actors to work with Karan Johar, who has given many stars to the Hindi film industry. But when Karan Johar approached Prabhas for a film, the Baahubali actor politely declined his offer. Scroll down to know the reason.

Prabhas Is Interested In Bollywood According to Bollywood Life, ''It's not like Prabhas is not interested in doing a Bollywood film.'' He is Very Excited About It ''He is very much kicked about the idea and definitely has Bollywood on his mind.''

But... ''However, currently, even if he wants to do a film, he can't take it up for he's already busy with his next, Saaho.''

Karan Johar Is Chasing Prabhas ''Karan Johar has been chasing Prabhas with films since quite some time now.''

But Prabhas Wants To Finish Saaho First ''But the Baahubali actor is firm on not taking up anything until he finishes his ongoing projects down South.''

What Was Reported Earlier... Sources had told TOI that Karan Johar will once again collaborate with Rajamouli. This time, for Prabhas' B-Town debut.

For The Uninitiated Karan Johar presented the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali, starring Prabhas in the lead role.



On the films' front, Prabhas will start the shooting of Saaho from July 2017.