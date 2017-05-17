 »   »   » He Has The Guts! Prabhas Rejects Karan Johar's Film & The Reason Is Perfect!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Prabhas has become an international celebrity after the huge
success of Baahubali 2. Every Bollywood director wants to cash in
on his popularity now, including Karan Johar.
It's a dream for many actors to work with Karan Johar, who has
given many stars to the Hindi film industry. But when Karan Johar
approached Prabhas for a film, the Baahubali actor politely
declined his offer. Scroll down to know the reason.
Prabhas Is Interested In
Bollywood
According to Bollywood Life, ''It's not like Prabhas is not
interested in doing a Bollywood film.''
He is Very Excited About It
''He is very much kicked about the idea and definitely has
Bollywood on his mind.''
But...
''However, currently, even if he wants to do a film, he can't
take it up for he's already busy with his next, Saaho.''
Karan Johar Is Chasing
Prabhas
''Karan Johar has been chasing Prabhas with films since quite
some time now.''
But Prabhas Wants To Finish
Saaho First
''But the Baahubali actor is firm on not taking up anything
until he finishes his ongoing projects down South.''
What Was Reported
Earlier...
Sources had told TOI that Karan Johar will once again
collaborate with Rajamouli. This time, for Prabhas' B-Town
debut.
For The Uninitiated
Karan Johar presented the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum
opus Baahubali, starring Prabhas in the lead role.
On the films' front, Prabhas will start the shooting of Saaho
from July 2017.
