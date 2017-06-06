 »   »   » JUST IN! Prabhas REPLACES Ranveer Singh In S S Rajamouli’s Next; Can We Expect Anushka Shetty Too?

On one side, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have become favourite on-screen pair of the entire nation, while on the other side, Prabhas and S S Rajamouli have become the most lovable actor-director duo!

And if you're still in the hangover of Baahubali 2, this news is totally for you. According to the latest update, Prabhas and Rajamouli are in talks for their next collaboration.



Prabhas & Rajamouli Are In Talks A source reveals to a leading daily, "Prabhas is now busy with Saaho which goes on floors soon. After that, talks are on for a film with Rajamouli."

It Will Be Happening Soon "Both of them are currently discussing ideas and although nothing has been finalised, it will be happening soon."

Earlier SS Rajamouli Wanted To Cast Ranveer If rumours are to be believed S S Rajamouli was quite impressed with the work of Ranveer Singh and was keen to rope in the actor for the same.

The Film Will Go On Floors Next Year Not so long ago, a source close to the director had mentioned,"The film will take another year to go on floors. So Rajamouli has plenty of time on his hands to take a call on casting."

Rajamouli Loved Bajirao Mastani "Rajamouli is impressed with Ranveer Singh's recent work. He believes that Ranveer fits the bill perfectly for his next movie," had revealed the source.

Did He Change His Mind? As per the latest buzz, we can assume that the Baahubali director has surely changed his mind and why not? After all, Prabhas is completely a director's actor and no less popular than Ranveer!

Rajamouli Believes, With Prabhas, He Can Do Wonders "Prabhas is planning to complete two movies shortly. Rajamouli feels that if he works with Prabhas again it would do wonders in trade circles and he may not have to worry about the budget."

Can We Expect Anushka Shetty Too? Well, it might be too early to say anything but did you remember when Rajamouli had mentioned that he wants to work with Anushka Shetty in his each and every film?

Prabhas + Anushka = A Hit Couple Currently, Prabhas & Anushka's names are in the tremendous buzz owing to their crackling off-screen and on-screen chemistry.

What Say, Guys? With such tremendous buzz, we are sure that if the Baahubali team reunites again on the screen, it will create another milestone for Indian cinema!



On the work front, Prabhas in busy with the shoot of Saaho. The film is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2018.