 »   »   » Match Made In Heaven! Will Baahubali Prabhas Marry Anushka Shetty In March 2018?

If you are a die-hard Prabhas fan then just like us, you too, must be waiting for his marriage to happen. After the grand success of his epic drama Baahubali 2, the actor is being linked to his co-star Anushka Shetty.

There are rumours that the two are dating and fans clubs have even started talking about their marriage. According to recent reports, Prabhas will take the seven vows in March 2018. So, is Anushka Shetty the lucky girl? More details below.

Prabhas To Get Married In 2018? A source told a leading web portal, ''Prabhas will get into the relationship in March 2018.'' Did Prabhas Meet An Astrologer? The source close to Prabhas also informed that the astrology masters have recently drawn a clear picture about Prabhas' marriage and film career. Prabhas' Marriage Rumours Earlier, there were rumours that Prabhas is tying the knot with a girl from Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. What Was The Truth? Later, Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raj trashed all the rumours and revealed that Prabhas will only marry after finishing Baahubali 2. Another Fake Rumour About Prabhas' Bride A few days ago, it was reported that Prabhas is marrying the granddaughter of Raasi Cement Industrialist Chairman, but later it was revealed that there was no truth in this story. Prabhas & Anushka Shetty's Link-up After the release of Baahubali 2, many stories about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's marriage are doing the rounds. The Two Want To Work Together Again If rumours are anything to go by, Prabhas has told the producers and director of Saaho that he wants to work with Anushka Shetty in Saaho. Prabhas Rejected Katrina For Anushka The story does not end here! Industry insiders say that Prabhas rejected Katrina Kaif for Anushka Shetty, in Saaho.

Well, everything is fair in love and war!