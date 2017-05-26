They Will Be Together Soon! Baahubali Prabhas To Romance Alleged Girlfriend Anushka Shetty In Europe
Accept it that just like us you are also dying to see Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's magical romance once again on the silver screen.
The rumoured couple share an enviable chemistry and as per
reports Prabhas is all set to romance Anushka Shetty in Saaho. And
this time the two will shoot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for the action
sequences, while the shooting for the songs will take place in
Europe. Scroll down to know the inside details.
Bollywood's Top Actresses Want This Movie
As per DNA, ''Bollywood's top actresses are vying to land the
role of Prabhas' co-star in his next after Baahubali 2, the truth
is that a Telugu actress will star opposite the actor.''
Prabhas Owes It To The Telugu Film Industry
"Prabhas feels he owes it to the Telugu movie industry to work
with the local talent."
He Wants A Herione From The Telugu Film Industry
''Although several A-list heroines from Bollywood were
considered, he has finally decided to work with a Telugu actress in
Saaho.''
Prabhas Wants Anushka Shetty In Saaho
If rumours are to be believed, it was Prabhas who suggested the
name of alleged girlfriend Anushka Shetty for the movie.
Shooting In Mumbai
"The plot in Saaho unfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to
shoot action scenes with Prabhas on Mumbai roads during the
rains.''
Songs Schedule To Happen In Europe
''Another major schedule will happen in Abu Dhabi and then, some
songs and stunts will be shot in different parts of
Europe.''
The Film Will Be Wrapped Up Soon
''The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and
will be wrapped by the end of the year.''
Saaho Will Be Finished In Six Months
Prabhas took five years to complete Baahubali. Saaho will be
finished and released in six months.
Well, this will give many Bollywood actors sleepless nights!