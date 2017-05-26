 »   »   » They Will Be Together Soon! Baahubali Prabhas To Romance Alleged Girlfriend Anushka Shetty In Europe

Accept it that just like us you are also dying to see Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's magical romance once again on the silver screen.

The rumoured couple share an enviable chemistry and as per reports Prabhas is all set to romance Anushka Shetty in Saaho. And this time the two will shoot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for the action sequences, while the shooting for the songs will take place in Europe. Scroll down to know the inside details.



Bollywood's Top Actresses Want This Movie As per DNA, ''Bollywood's top actresses are vying to land the role of Prabhas' co-star in his next after Baahubali 2, the truth is that a Telugu actress will star opposite the actor.''

Prabhas Owes It To The Telugu Film Industry "Prabhas feels he owes it to the Telugu movie industry to work with the local talent."

He Wants A Herione From The Telugu Film Industry ''Although several A-list heroines from Bollywood were considered, he has finally decided to work with a Telugu actress in Saaho.''

Prabhas Wants Anushka Shetty In Saaho If rumours are to be believed, it was Prabhas who suggested the name of alleged girlfriend Anushka Shetty for the movie.

Shooting In Mumbai "The plot in Saaho unfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes with Prabhas on Mumbai roads during the rains.''

Songs Schedule To Happen In Europe ''Another major schedule will happen in Abu Dhabi and then, some songs and stunts will be shot in different parts of Europe.''

The Film Will Be Wrapped Up Soon ''The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will be wrapped by the end of the year.''

Saaho Will Be Finished In Six Months Prabhas took five years to complete Baahubali. Saaho will be finished and released in six months.

Prabhas Wants To Work In KJo's Film After Saaho He wants to start a Hindi film with Karan Johar immediately after Saaho.





Well, this will give many Bollywood actors sleepless nights!