 »   »   » SUCCESS GONE TO HIS HEAD? Prabhas Wants Rs 80 Crores For His Next; Thinks He Is Bigger Than Khans?

Prabhas has become a superstar after the roaring success of Baahubali 2. Producers are lining up to cast him in their movies.

But you will be shocked to know that Prabhas has increased his fee and now wants Rs 80 crore for his next. Well, even Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aaamir Khan don't charge this much. So, does the Baahubali actor think that he is bigger than the Khans? More details below.

Producers Are Keen To Sign Prabhas According to a leading web portal, ''Many Bollywood producers too are keen to sign Prabhas. Some producers approached Prabhas and a meeting with him.'' But They Fainted After Hearing His Fees ''But they nearly fainted, when the Baahubali actor told them their fees. He is now charging Rs 80 crore for a movie.'' Prabhas Had Charged Rs 20 Crore For Baahubali Prabhas had charged Rs 20 crore for SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. Here's How Much He Charged For Baahubali 2 The handsome actor charged Rs 25 crore for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which broke all the records at the box office. Here Is How Much Salman Khan Charges As per a report in free Press Journal, ''Salman Khan is the highest paid actor in Bollywood as as he takes Rs 60 crore per film.'' And What About Mr Perfectionist Aamir's movies come only once in a year. He charges Rs 50 crore per movie. Shahrukh Khan's Fee Superstar Shahrukh Khan charges around Rs 40-45 crore per film. Despite Increasing His Fee, He Has These Films In His Kitty According to DNA, Prabhas has signed Saaho, which he's already started shooting now. Apart from Saaho, he has signed two more films. Details About Them A source informed, "He is doin an action comedy - full on South Indian masala style. Other than that, he has been roped in for a drama.'' Dharma Productions' Next ''There's also talks about another SS Rajamouli film, mainly a Hindi one with Dharma Productions backing it. But that's not something he's signed on the dotted lines yet."

Well, do you think Prabhas has done the right thing by increasing his fees to Rs 80 crores?

