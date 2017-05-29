 »   »   » NEW TWIST IN THE TALE! Ranbir Kapoor Didn’t Ignore Deepika Padukone But Katrina Kaif, At KJo’s Bash?

Maintaining a good equation with your ex isn't always easy! Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were compatible enough to do that. But it seems the Kapoor lad is finding it difficult to do the same with Katrina Kaif.

Ever since the trio (Ranbir, Deepika & Katrina) partied under one roof at Karan Johar's birthday bash, rumours have been rife that Ranbir & Katrina were much comfortable in each

other's company.

But is it really true? Well, the latest rumour suggests something totally opposite!

Ranbir Was Comfy With Deepika As reported by India.com, a guest from KJo's birthday bash, revealed to DNA, "Ranbir and Deepika were warm and friendly with each other" Ranbir & Katrina Avoided Each Other "It was obvious that Ranbir and Katrina were trying to avoid each other." We Can Totally See That! "The couple have decided to be professional and act normal on the sets, but on their own time, they don't feel the need to pretend that all is well." Katrina Too Maintained Distance From Ranbir "So, while Ranbir circulated among various friends including Karan, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor (whom he came with to the party), he avoided being anywhere going close to Katrina. She too maintained her distance." In Pic: Katrina At KJo's Party The latest gossip has really have us confused over the exact equation of Ranbir Kapoor with his exes. A few days ago, it was reported that Ranbir & Katrina were much comfortable in each other company and the former also didn't bump into Deepika at the party. KJo & His Starry B’day Party Whatever be the truth, the gossipmongers have surely got the fodder and all credit goes to Karan Johar's star-studded party. Jhanvi-Sara’s Closeness How can we forget that apart from Ranbir-Katrina-Deepika, people were also eyeing on Sara Ali Khan's budding closeness with her contemporary, Jhanvi Kapoor. Ranbir-Katrina’s Work Front Coming back to Ranbir & Katrina, on their work front, the duo is gearing up for their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jassos is finally hitting the theatres on July 14, 2017. Stay hooked with us for more juicy Bollywood updates!