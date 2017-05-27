 »   »   » ARE THEY FAKING IT? Ranbir Kapoor DITCHES Deepika Padukone For Katrina Kaif At Karan's B’day Bash!

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's break-up is more popular than their love story! Ever since the duo has parted their ways, people were keen to know, how they shot their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos and now, they are excited to see, how they will promote their film together.

Recently, both Katrina & Ranbir were spotted partying under one roof i.e., at Karan Johar's residence as the director celebrated his birthday. Interestingly, Ranbir's another ex, Deepika was also present at the do and you will be surprised to know how Ranbir ditched her for Kat!

Kat Joined Ranbir & His Group Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Katrina Kaif joined Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anushka Sharma and they all sat together and chatted the night away." Kat & Ranbir Were Quite Comfortable.. "Surprisingly, both Ranbir and Katrina looked very comfortable together and surprised the people around them." Well, That’s Little Surprising.. "In fact, there were many other actresses with whom RK shares a great equation. But he kept his interaction with them minimal and was instead sitting and conversing with Katrina, Anushka and Aditya." Deepika Rather Chilled With Aishwarya Rai On the other side, without giving much attention to Ranbir & Katrina, Deepika rather chose to chill with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But Why Didn't Ranbir & Katrina Pose For A Pic Together? "However, despite all the comfort, the two ex-lovers refrained from coming together in a photo. When Karan was going around taking selfies with everyone, Ranbir and Katrina dodged from coming in the same frame at the same time." What Else Happened At B’Day Bash? Apart from Ranbir-Katrina-Deepika's equation, Sara Ali Khan's bonding with Jhanvi Kapoor also grabbed many eyeballs. KJo’s Gave Special Treatment To Sara Rumours were also rife that Karan Johar gave a special treatment to Sara and also introduced her to most of the top celebs of the B-town. Malaika With Shweta Meanwhile, also check out this super-hot picture of Malaika Arora Khan, posing with Big B's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Aryan With SRK Here's comes the another inside picture from KJo's birthday bash, in which Aryan & SRK can be seen posing along for a picture with a few friends. They Are Love! Seen here is Katrina Kaif posing for a cute selfie along with alleged lovebirds, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra .

Coming back to Ranbir & Katrina, what's your thought on their equation? Have they really become comfortable with each other post their break-up or are they simply faking it for their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos?