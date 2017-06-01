 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor Was The Hot Topic At KJo's Bash For His Behaviour With Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif

The who's who of Bollywood were present to wish Karan Johar on his birthday at his house. Stars like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others had super fun at the party.

But do you know that Ranbir Kapoor was the hot topic at the bash, thanks to his behaviour towards his exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif? Read what happened exactly below.

Ranbir Had A Great Time With Deepika A source told India. com, ''When Deepika walked in, he (Ranbir Kapoor) greeted her and the two had a great time together.'' Ranbir's Conversation With Deepika ''The actors were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation as well.'' When Katrina Walked In ''Soon after this, Katrina walked in. To everyone's surprise, Ranbir greeted Katrina Kaif too.'' They Were Comfortable In Each Other's Company ''And the ex-couple seem to have a comfortable rapport." What Was Reported Earlier It was said that Ranbir Kapoor chose to spend time with Deepika Padukone over Katrina Kaif at Karan Johar's party. But It's Not True It seems both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have moved on in life and no longer share a bitter relationship. About The Break-up Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor ended their relationship in January 2016.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are super excited about their next release Jagga Jasoos.