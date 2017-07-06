 »   »   » WHAT THE HELL! Ranbir Kapoor Introduced His NEW GIRLFRIEND To Katrina Kaif & She Isn't Happy At All

Well, we are as surprised as you are! But Ranbir Kapoor actually introduced his new girlfriend to Katrina Kaif, with whom he shares a past.

We all can understand that it might have been a very tough situation for Katrina Kaif to deal with. As per recent reports, Katrina is not at all happy with this development. Not just that, she is also irritated with the way Ranbir is reacting these days. Get all the inside details below.



Ranbir Kapoor Is Dating A Mumbai Girl According to a report in a leading daily, ''Ranbir is dating a girl who is from Mumbai itself.''

She Came To Meet Ranbir During Jagga Jasoos's Promotions A source revealed, ‘'She is a Mumbai girl. That's all I know. She joined him on one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos."

She Even Met Katrina Kaif His new girlfriend even met Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

All This Is Happening In Front Of Katrina Kaif "He is simply hanging out with her, but it could be construed as if he is rubbing his new object of affection in Katrina's face.''

Ranbir Is Constantly On The Phone With This New Girl ''When she is not with him, he is constantly on the phone with her. ''

And Katrina Is Very Irritated Because Of This... ''And though Kat is maintaining a cool exterior, it is evident that she is irritated."

Those Who Have Come Late Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated each other for many years and even had plans for marriage.

Ranbir Ditched Her... If grapevine is to be believed, it was Ranbir Kapoor who left Katrina Kaif heartbroken.

But Why... Well, no one knows the exact reason but many say his parents never liked Katrina and he did not want to go against their wishes.



On the work front, Ranbir and Katrina are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.



