 »   »   » This Will HURT Katrina Kaif! How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted When Neetu Talked About His Arranged Marriage

That Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are no longer together is a known fact. We also know that Katrina wanted to give this relationship a second chance.

But it seems that Ranbir Kapoor did not want to go against his parents' wishes and wanted to marry a girl of their choice. More details below.

Rishi & Neetu Never Liked Ranbir's Girlfriends According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, have never really approved of their son's romantic escapades or his myriad girlfriends.'' Ranbir Shocked His Parents By Immediately Saying 'Yes' Says a family friend, "When Ranbir's mom half-seriously suggested that he should marry a girl chosen by his parents, Ranbir shocked them by agreeing." The Hunt Is On ''The hunt is now on for a suitable bride from outside the industry and we may very soon hear of Ranbir tying the knot in a lavish Kapoor wedding.'' What Happened Between Ranbir & Katrina? It is said that Ranbir Kapoor left Katrina Kaif because she was pressurising him for marriage. Ranbir Was Not Ready For The Big Step But Ranbir Kapoor was not ready to take such a big step with Katrina Kaif. And after breaking up with her, he is finding a bride for himself. His Parents Too Never Accepted Katrina Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too were against Ranbir's marriage with Katrina. Neetu Missed The Annual Christmas Party Of The Kapoors Because Of Katrina When Ranbir Kapoor took his then girlfriend Katrina Kaif to the annual Christmas party of the Kapoors, Neetu chose to give it a miss. Rishi Too Shocked Everyone By Saying... Once in an interview, Rishi Kapoor shocked everyone by saying that Katrina Kaif can never dare to call him 'papa'.

Hmmm...need we say more!