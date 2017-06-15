 »   »   » IT'S GETTING WORSE! Ranbir Kapoor Upsets Salman Khan By Ignoring Him In Front Of Katrina Kaif!

We all know that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif bumped into each other while promoting their movies Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos, respectively at Mehboob studios.

But do you know what happened when Salman Khan entered a room where Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were already present? Scroll down to know.

Here's What Happened... According to Spotboye, ''Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan caught up with each other at Mehboob Studios where they were promoting their films.'' Ranbir & Katrina Were Giving Interviews ''It so happened that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were giving interviews in Studio No. 8.'' Salman Was Supposed To Promote Tubelight In Studio No. 4. ''Salman, on the other hand, was scheduled to promote Tubelight in Studio No. 4.'' Salman's Manager Informed Him About The Itinerary ''Salman's manager informed the superstar about the itinerary as soon as he arrived at the venue at 5.30 pm. But Salman Landed Up In Studio No. 8 ''However, in a matter of minutes, Salman landed up at Studio No. 8 and barged in as Ranbir and Katrina were conversing with a journalist.'' Ranbir & Katrina Were Shocked To See Salman ''The two were understandably shocked to see Salman there.'' Ranbir Ignored Him Completely While Katrina acknowledged him and continued to answer questions, Ranbir looked away. Irritated By This Salman Yelled At His Guards Salman turned around and yelled at his guards saying, "Main toh bol hi raha tha yahaan nahin hain mere interviews," and walked out.

Hey Salman & Ranbir, have you heard the saying, 'let bygone be bygones'?

