 »   »   » STILL IN SEARCH OF LOVE! Ranbir Kapoor Won't Get Married To The Girl Of His Parents' Choice

After his much-hyped break-up with his girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town and has the ladies drooling over him.

Time and again, we have been hearing rumours about the 'Jagga Jasoos' actor's personal life. But looks like the young lad is still searching for the 'girl of his dreams'. Read on to know more...

Wedding Bells For Ranbir Kapoor? A few weeks back, it was rumoured that an arranged marriage is on the cards for the heartthrob when he and his mom Neetu had a hush-hush meeting with a well-known family in London. When Ranbir Shocked His Parents By Immediately Saying A 'Yes' A leading tabloid had quoted a family friend as saying, "When Ranbir's mom half-seriously suggested that he should marry a girl chosen by his parents, Ranbir shocked them by agreeing." Uncle Randhir Revealed The Truth However, later Ranbir's uncle actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that Ranbir isn't getting married soon. He was quoted saying to HT, "Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he's got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?" Ranbir Does Not Want To Get Married To The Girl Of His Parents' Choice As per a DNA report, Ranbir has refuted all the rumours and said that he will never get married to a girl of his parent's choice. Ranbir Is Looking Out For A Love Match The daily further quoted a source close to the Kapoors as saying, "Ranbir will never agree to his parents finding a bride for him. Whenever he gets married, and whoever he gets married to will be completely his choice. It will be a love match, totally." On The Work Front Talking about films, Ranbir's upcoming release is Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on 14th July, 2017.

