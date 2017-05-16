 »   »   » Ranveer Singh ANGRILY LEAVES The Padmavati Sets & The Reason Is Very Shocking!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
'There's some fault in Padmavati's stars'. The movie is
constantly in the headlines because of its back to back
controversial stories. What's the latest update on Padmavati?
According to a report of India.com, actor Ranveer Singh and
Sanjay Leela Bhansali got into a brawl and the actor angrily left
the set of Padmavati. Read on to know in detail..
Here’s How It Started..
India.com reported as saying, "We learnt that recently, while
shooting a crucial scene being filmed on Allauddin Kilji, played by
Ranveer Singh, the actor and the director had a difference of
opinion."
When A Discussion Turned Into An
Argument
"The two (Ranveer & SLB) spent a good few minutes discussing
the scene and it kind of turned into an argument," said the
source.
The Atmosphere Turned Tense
The source further added, "The entire atmosphere on the set
turned tense as the two had a lengthy discussion over how the scene
was planned."
Ranveer Left The Set
"After a few minutes, Ranveer made a quick exit from the set to
retire to his vanity van. He took some time off to cool off before
resuming the shot."
Will It Affect SLB-Ranveer’s
Equation?
When asked about the same, the source said, "Thankfully, no. The
two are thorough professionals. And that apart, Ranveer has high
regards for Bhansali. He feels indebted to him for giving him Ram
Leela that the actor dubs as his ‘grand showcase'."
All’s Well That Ends Well
"Creative differences are a normal, regular affair and both
Bhansali and Ranveer know better than letting it ruin their
personal or professional relationship," concluded the
source.
Initially, SLB Was Upset With
Ranveer
Remember? When SLB was upset with Ranveer Singh as the Ram-Leela
actor had apparently asked for a narration before he started
shooting for the film.
