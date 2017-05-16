 »   »   » Ranveer Singh ANGRILY LEAVES The Padmavati Sets & The Reason Is Very Shocking!

Ranveer Singh ANGRILY LEAVES The Padmavati Sets & The Reason Is Very Shocking!

What made Ranveer Singh leave the sets of Padmavati? We hear that the actor got into a heated argument with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

'There's some fault in Padmavati's stars'. The movie is constantly in the headlines because of its back to back controversial stories. What's the latest update on Padmavati?

According to a report of India.com, actor Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali got into a brawl and the actor angrily left the set of Padmavati. Read on to know in detail..

Here’s How It Started..

India.com reported as saying, "We learnt that recently, while shooting a crucial scene being filmed on Allauddin Kilji, played by Ranveer Singh, the actor and the director had a difference of opinion."

When A Discussion Turned Into An Argument

"The two (Ranveer & SLB) spent a good few minutes discussing the scene and it kind of turned into an argument," said the source.

The Atmosphere Turned Tense

The source further added, "The entire atmosphere on the set turned tense as the two had a lengthy discussion over how the scene was planned."

Ranveer Left The Set

"After a few minutes, Ranveer made a quick exit from the set to retire to his vanity van. He took some time off to cool off before resuming the shot."

Will It Affect SLB-Ranveer’s Equation?

When asked about the same, the source said, "Thankfully, no. The two are thorough professionals. And that apart, Ranveer has high regards for Bhansali. He feels indebted to him for giving him Ram Leela that the actor dubs as his ‘grand showcase'."

All’s Well That Ends Well

"Creative differences are a normal, regular affair and both Bhansali and Ranveer know better than letting it ruin their personal or professional relationship," concluded the source.

Initially, SLB Was Upset With Ranveer

Remember? When SLB was upset with Ranveer Singh as the Ram-Leela actor had apparently asked for a narration before he started shooting for the film.


