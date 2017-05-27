 »   »   » UNEXPECTED From A Lover Like Him! Ranveer Singh Gets Angry At An Event; Reason Is Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is one person who never shies away from showing his love for girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The two met as strangers on the sets of Ram Leela but became lovers during the shooting of the film.

It's been so many years but they are still passionate about each other but what happened recently was totally unexpected from a boyfriend like Ranveer. The actor got really angry at an event when a fan said something about Deepika Padukone. Read what happened exactly below.

What Had Happened.. According to Asian Age, ‘'Ranveer Singh was in Mumbai to attend an event where huge crowd of his fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.'' When A Fan Took Deepika's Name ''At an event that the actor attended recently in Mumbai, a fan in the crowd tried to heckle him by screaming out Deepika Padukone's name.'' Deepika Ki Jai Ho ''The fan yelled out ‘Deepika ki jai ho' when Ranveer made his entry.'' The Actor Ignored It ''Despite hearing his girlfriend's name being shouted at his entry, the actor politely brushed it across.'' But He Wasn't Pleased ''However, his expressions showed that didn't seem too pleased with the situation.'' Ranveer Looked Really Upset ''As he passed the crowd by, Ranveer, known for his boisterous behaviour, kept relatively mum, and looked upset.'' Fans Go Overboard "Fans at times go overboard, but Ranveer handled the situation pretty well.'' Ranveer Was Upset But... ''Ranveer Singh was certainly upset about the episode, but he chose not to react." On A Related Note Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be living together. Reportedly, Deepika has shifted to Ranveer's apartment. The Real Reason Behind It The reason why Deepika is staying with Ranveer Singh is because his house is near to Padmavati sets.

Both Deepika and Ranveer are playing the lead roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor.