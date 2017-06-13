 »   »   » SURE-SHOT HIT FORMULA! Rohit Shetty To Cast Salman Khan & Prabhas In His Next Action Film?

While one rules over the box office in Bollywood, the other is currently nation's sensation after his last two films Baahubali and Baahubali 2 met massive success!

One can only imagine what would happen if the two superstars team up on screen! We are talking about Salman Khan and Prabhas.

The latest grapevine suggests that the duo might end up working together in a film as director Rohit Shetty is quite keen to work with them. Read on to know more...

Rohit Wants To Cast Prabhas In His Next Film As per a DNA report, Rohit Shetty is quite eager to cast Prabhas in his next action film. But there's more to it. He Also Wants Salman Khan To Be A Part Of This Film He wants to make it a huge blockbuster and wants to compete against the likes of Baahubali 2, And so, he wants Prabhas to share screen space with Salman Khan in his next. A Casting Coup If things go as planned then Rohit would not only be pulling off the casting coup of the century, but will also guarantee a universal appeal for the film across India and the world. Rohit Would Have To Shell Huge Amount Of Money If Rohit manages to bring Prabhas on board, he will have to shell out a huge sum of money, because rumour has it that the Baahubali actor is charging a hefty fee of around Rs 80 crore. Will Prabhas Choose Rohit Over Karan? Earlier there were rumours about Karan Johar launching Prabhas in Bollywood but the latter is quite tip-lipped about the devleopments. But now, we hear that he might just end up making his debut with a Rohit Shetty film. Prabhas Is Busy With Saaho Prabhas has started working on his next film Saaho where he will 'reportedly' romance his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the makers are yet to announce the leading lady of their film.

Stay tuned for more interesting updates.