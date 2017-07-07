 »   »   » Worth A Praise! Salman Khan Is Paying Rs 55 Crore To The Distributors Of Tubelight For The Losses

It's a known fact that the distributors of Salman Khan's film Tubelight suffered huge losses because the movie bombed badly at the box office.

The film was sold at sky high prices as it was expected that this Salman Khan starrer will create history. Unfortunately, even Salman's die-hard fans didn't like Tubelight because of its poor story and execution. Now, Salman Khan has decided to pay his distributors Rs 55 crore for the losses.



Distributors Will Meet Salim Khan Today A source told Bollywood Life, "Distributors will meet Salim Khan today to discuss the matter.''

Salman Khan Might Return Rs 55 Crore ''Salim saab and Salman are contemplating returning nearly Rs 50-55 crore to them so that they don't bear the brunt much."

A Distributor Revealed.. A distributor told a leading daily, "Salman's films can collect Rs 100 crore in three days, but this time, Tubelight reached the three-figure mark after a week.''

The Total Loss Amounts To... ''Single screen owners in small cities have suffered the most, with many incurring losses of over Rs 1 crore. The total loss amounts to Rs 40-50 crore."

Tubelight Did Not Live Up To The Hype Trade analyst Akshaye Rath told BL, "With the kind of standards you set for a Salman Khan film, it has been unfortunate that Tubelight has not lived up to all the hype and expectations that we all had from it.''

People Have Lost Money ''It is also extremely unfortunate that many people in the trade have lost money.''



On the work front, Salman Khan would be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.