OMG! Salman Khan's Sister Gets Angry At The Media; All Thanks To Iulia Vantur & This STRANGE Reason!
Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan are going strong and now Iulia is like a part of the superstar's family. The lady attends all the functions with the Khan-daan and shares a very warm relationship with Alvira and Arpita.
Recently, Iulia Vantur attended Baba Siddique's famous Iftar party. Read why Salman Khan's sister got angry at the media at the function.
Here's What Happened..
According to Spotboye, ''When Iulia Vantur made her way into the venue, the gathered photographers started screaming her name.''
When Salman's Sister Interfered...
''Alvira was right behind Iulia and decided to tell the shutterbugs off.''
She Asked Them To Stop Yelling..
"She asked them to stop yelling and told them that her name is Iulia, not Lulia.''
Alvira Instructed The Media...
''She told them that they better start pronouncing Iulia's name correctly.''
Inside Details...
"Interestingly while Iulia was bonding with Alvira, Shahrukh and Salman too spent a lot of time together at the Iftar party.''
