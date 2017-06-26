 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan's Sister Gets Angry At The Media; All Thanks To Iulia Vantur & This STRANGE Reason!

Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan are going strong and now Iulia is like a part of the superstar's family. The lady attends all the functions with the Khan-daan and shares a very warm relationship with Alvira and Arpita.

Recently, Iulia Vantur attended Baba Siddique's famous Iftar party. Read why Salman Khan's sister got angry at the media at the function.