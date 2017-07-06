 »   »   » HUGE LOSSES! Salman Khan To Pay Money To The Distributors After The Poor Performance Of Tubelight?

Just like his fans, even Salman Khan was very confident that Tubelight would break all the records at the box office but unfortunately audiences didn't like the film.

Now the distributors are in huge losses because of the poor performance of the movie. But the big question is would Salman Khan pay some money to them?



How Salman Khan Reacted When Asked About The Failure Of His Film At a recent event, Salman Khan was asked if he was worried about the poor response to Tubelight. He stared back at the journalist, and said, "Do I look worried?"

My Fans Can't See Me Cry "People expected a different film. A film with singing and dancing. They can't see me cry."

Salman Was Confident But... According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Salman was confident that the movie would do well. But trade experts say the film may lose up to Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore or even higher."

He Is Probably Right... A producer said, "When Salman says he is not worried, he is probably right.''

Distributors Will Suffer ''His financial liabilities regarding the film have been taken care of, as his films lose nothing even if the movie under performs. It is the distributors who are likely to suffer."

Would Salman Compensate The Distributors? So would Salman compensate the distributors? Said the producer, "It would be the right thing for Salman to do because the distributors are likely to suffer substantial losses.''

He Might Pay... ''But it all depends on Salman's discretion. If he feels he owes it to the distributors, he will."



Well readers, do you also think that Salman Khan should pay some money to the distributors? Please let us know your views by commenting below.



