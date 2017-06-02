 »   »   » DANGEROUS STEP! Sara Ali Khan DARES To Say 'No' To Salman Khan; Upsets Him A Lot!

It is a known fact that just like her parents, Sara Ali Khan too wants to pursue acting and make a name for herself in Bollywood.

But even before making her debut, the star kid has miffed none other than superstar Salman Khan. Read why Salman is upset with Saif Ali Khan's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Had Committed This To Salman According to Deccan Chronicle, ''It so happened that Sara had committed to starring opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his debut film.'' But She Backed Out ''But the actress backed out of the project and decided to launch her film career with an established actor like Sushant Singh Rajput.'' Sara's Debut Film ''Yes, after much speculation Sara is finally stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sara Chose Sushant Over Aayush The film is expected to take off by the year-end and will see Sara Ali Khan romancing Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking Panga With Salman Is Dangerous People are worried that rubbing Salman Khan the wrong way could be dangerous for Sara. But Sara Wants To Be Very Careful About Her Debut Movie Directors are standing in queue to sign Sara Ali Khan for her debut film but the star kid wants to take every step carefully. Sara Is Also In The News... Sara Ali Khan is also making headlines these days for her rumoured affair with Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Two Are Often Spotted Together Both Sara And Harshvardhan Kapoor are often spotted together and very recently, Harshvardhan was clicked coming out of Sara's house at the wee hours of morning.

Coming back to Salman Khan, do you think Sara did the right thing by saying 'no' to him.