 »   »   » DANGEROUS STEP! Sara Ali Khan DARES To Say 'No' To Salman Khan; Upsets Him A Lot!

DANGEROUS STEP! Sara Ali Khan DARES To Say 'No' To Salman Khan; Upsets Him A Lot!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It is a known fact that just like her parents, Sara Ali Khan too wants to pursue acting and make a name for herself in Bollywood.

But even before making her debut, the star kid has miffed none other than superstar Salman Khan. Read why Salman is upset with Saif Ali Khan's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Had Committed This To Salman

Sara Had Committed This To Salman

According to Deccan Chronicle, ''It so happened that Sara had committed to starring opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his debut film.''

But She Backed Out

But She Backed Out

''But the actress backed out of the project and decided to launch her film career with an established actor like Sushant Singh Rajput.''

Sara's Debut Film

Sara's Debut Film

''Yes, after much speculation Sara is finally stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.

Sara Chose Sushant Over Aayush

Sara Chose Sushant Over Aayush

The film is expected to take off by the year-end and will see Sara Ali Khan romancing Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking Panga With Salman Is Dangerous

Taking Panga With Salman Is Dangerous

People are worried that rubbing Salman Khan the wrong way could be dangerous for Sara.

But Sara Wants To Be Very Careful About Her Debut Movie

But Sara Wants To Be Very Careful About Her Debut Movie

Directors are standing in queue to sign Sara Ali Khan for her debut film but the star kid wants to take every step carefully.

Sara Is Also In The News...

Sara Is Also In The News...

Sara Ali Khan is also making headlines these days for her rumoured affair with Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The Two Are Often Spotted Together

The Two Are Often Spotted Together

Both Sara And Harshvardhan Kapoor are often spotted together and very recently, Harshvardhan was clicked coming out of Sara's house at the wee hours of morning.

Coming back to Salman Khan, do you think Sara did the right thing by saying 'no' to him.

Salman Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: salman khan, sara ali khan
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos