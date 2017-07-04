 »   »   » This Person To Be BLAMED? Sara Ali Khan & Harshvardhan Kapoor BREAK UP!

Surprised? So are we! A few days go, the duo was all lovey-dovey, meeting secretly and partying together at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's house and now we hear, they are NOT together anymore.

A source close to the couple was quoted as saying, "It's over. Sara and Harsh have called it quits." What could be the reason behind their break-up? Read on to know the controversy surrounding their relationship..

Amrita Was Not Happy With Harshvardhan Apparently, Sara Ali Khan's mom wasn't much happy with the Casanova image of Harshvardhan Kapoor. Apparently, She Talked To Harsh's Dad, Anil Kapoor It was also reported that Amrita had softly discussed the matter with Anil, who's her co-star in Mubarakan, but she hadn't told him outright, to try and get his son away from her daughter. Amrita Was Upset With Saif & Kareena Not just that, rumours were also rife that Amrita couldn't digest the fact that it's Kareena & Saif, who are supporting Sara over her affair with Harshvardhan. And.. This Was The Main Reason Amrita also seemed to be upset that her Saif & Bebo have been letting Harsh and Sara use their pad to party a tad too often. Amrita Wants Sara To Focus On Career Like a worried mother, Amrita wants her daughter Sara to focus more on her Bollywood debut rather than grabbing eyeballs owing to her constant outings with Harsh. Sara's Bollywood Debut Currently, Sara is focusing on the prep work of her debut film, Kedarnath, that also casts Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Harshvardhan's Next Film On the other side, Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing at the silver screen would be with Vikramaditya Motwane i.e., Bhavesh Joshi.

Coming back to Sara-Harshvardhan's love story, we wonder what went wrong between the duo. Is family the reason or did work commitments come between them? Well, we gotta wait till one of them open up about the same.