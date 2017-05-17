 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan Poses In A Bikini But The Picture Goes MISSING, Was It Because Of Saif?

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is yet to make debut in Bollywood but the pretty lady has got herself in a soup with all the controversies surfacing social media recently.

We recently came across this bikini picture of Sara going viral on the internet! Read on to know more...

Sara Ali Khan's Jaw-Dropping Bikini Picture Recently she was spotted chilling with TV producer Vikas Gupta at a suburban hotel and one must say that Sara is giving us some serious fitness goal. Here's a screenshot of Vikas' Instagram story. The Snap Goes Missing Vikas had shared this picture on his Instagram page too as a part of a collage with the caption, "Weekend at Marriot . Meeting old friends & New . It was a superb time . #Swimming #Meetings." but strangely deleted it soon after. Saif Is A Protective Dad We wonder if the missing picture has something to do with Saif who is quite protective of his daughter. When Saif Spoke About Sara's Bollywood Debut Saif had already said to HT, "I am very excited. I have a wonderful relationship with her, wherein I am like a guide, a friend and a philosopher. But we discuss lots of things. We went on a holiday to Italy, and spoke about art, life, and recently, about films as well. Saif's Piece Of Advice To Sara "I've given her so much advice. I said, ‘Write them down and treat them like the Ten Commandments. It's everything I have learnt. And your mother (Amrita Singh) also taught me so much when I first came to Mumbai'." Sara's Dinner Date With Harshvardhan Kapoor On the personal front, recently a picture of Sara's dinner date with alleged beau Harshvardhan Kapoor went viral and set several tongues wagging.

Meanwhile talking about her big break in Bollywood, lastly it was heard that Sara is in talks for a film opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. However there has been no official confirmation yet.