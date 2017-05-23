 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan REJECTS Karan Johar! Says YES To Ekta Kapoor Instead?

We've been waiting to see Sara Ali Khan debut in Bollywood for a
long time and each time there's a different twist to her story. It
was reported that Sara might star in a Karan Johar banner and now
DNA reported that she has no interest in a Karan Johar film and is
keen to star in Ekta Kapoor's banner.
DNA quoted a source as saying, "The team has met Sara and she
has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta
is very close to Sara's mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her
career on the small screen when she wanted to return to
acting."
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's bikini picture has gone viral all over the
internet already.
No To KJO?
It is reported that Sara Ali Khan will not debut in a Karan
Johar banner.
Yes To Ekta?
DNA quoted a source saying Sara Ali Khan is keen to debut with
Ekta Kapoor.
A Long Wait!
Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood is taking quite a long time
but it'll be worth it.
Karan or Ekta?
We wonder who will the young girl choose, Karan or Ekta? We'll
have to wait!
Sara-Amrita
Amrita Singh is looking forward to her daughter debuting in an
Ekta Kapoor banner.
Sara-Ranveer
Sara Ali Khan poses with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
Leading Lady
It is reported that she will debut with Sushant Singh Rajput
under the Ekta Kapoor banner.
Who's Loss Is It?
So does that mean Karan Johar slipped a gem right out of his
hand by losing Sara Ali Khan to Ekta Kapoor?
Take Your Time!
We hope Sara Ali Khan thinks properly and takes her time before
stepping into the film industry.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
