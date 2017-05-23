 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan REJECTS Karan Johar! Says YES To Ekta Kapoor Instead?

Sara Ali Khan REJECTS Karan Johar! Says YES To Ekta Kapoor Instead?

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan rejects Karan Johar's film and is keen to debut in Ekta Kapoor's production.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

We've been waiting to see Sara Ali Khan debut in Bollywood for a long time and each time there's a different twist to her story. It was reported that Sara might star in a Karan Johar banner and now DNA reported that she has no interest in a Karan Johar film and is keen to star in Ekta Kapoor's banner.

DNA quoted a source as saying, "The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta is very close to Sara's mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her career on the small screen when she wanted to return to acting."

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's bikini picture has gone viral all over the internet already.

No To KJO?

No To KJO?

It is reported that Sara Ali Khan will not debut in a Karan Johar banner.

Yes To Ekta?

Yes To Ekta?

DNA quoted a source saying Sara Ali Khan is keen to debut with Ekta Kapoor.

A Long Wait!

A Long Wait!

Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood is taking quite a long time but it'll be worth it.

Karan or Ekta?

Karan or Ekta?

We wonder who will the young girl choose, Karan or Ekta? We'll have to wait!

Sara-Amrita

Sara-Amrita

Amrita Singh is looking forward to her daughter debuting in an Ekta Kapoor banner.

Sara-Ranveer

Sara-Ranveer

Sara Ali Khan poses with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Leading Lady

Leading Lady

It is reported that she will debut with Sushant Singh Rajput under the Ekta Kapoor banner.

Who's Loss Is It?

Who's Loss Is It?

So does that mean Karan Johar slipped a gem right out of his hand by losing Sara Ali Khan to Ekta Kapoor?

Take Your Time!

Take Your Time!

We hope Sara Ali Khan thinks properly and takes her time before stepping into the film industry.

Read more about: karan johar
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos