 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan REJECTS Karan Johar! Says YES To Ekta Kapoor Instead?

We've been waiting to see Sara Ali Khan debut in Bollywood for a long time and each time there's a different twist to her story. It was reported that Sara might star in a Karan Johar banner and now DNA reported that she has no interest in a Karan Johar film and is keen to star in Ekta Kapoor's banner.

DNA quoted a source as saying, "The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta is very close to Sara's mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her career on the small screen when she wanted to return to acting."