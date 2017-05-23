 »   »   » HOT: Sara Ali Khan To ROMANCE Sushant Singh Rajput In Her Bollywood Debut?

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds since a very long time about Saif Ali Khan's Sara's Bollywood debut.

The young lady has been rumoured to be a part of lot of films though no official announcement has been made yet.

The latest scoop that we have been lately hearing is that Sara might make her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on to know more...

Sushant To Reunite With 'Kai Po Che' Director? Rumours are rife that Sushant will be working again with director 'Gattu' Abhishek Kapoor for a film. Sara Ali Khan To Romance Him In The Film There is a strong buzz that Sara will be essaying his leading lady in the film. It's A Love Story A DNA report quoted a source saying, "Sushant was to do Abhishek's film, but his dates weren't available. Now, they are coming together with a love story. The film is scheduled to go on floors sometime next year." Sara- A Fresh Face The report further quoted a source from the production house (Balaji Motion Pictures) saying, "Gattu wanted a fresh pairing for his film. He decided to cast Saif's daughter as the female lead in the film. The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks." Sara's Mom Amrita Is Close To Ekta Kapoor The source further added, "Ekta is very close to Sara's mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her career on the small screen when she wanted to return to acting. Amrita was also seen in Ekta's production, A Flying Jatt, as Tiger Shroff's mom. Amrita trusts her to launch her daughter, and has given her blessings to this project." Her Film With Aayush Sharma Rewinding back a bit, few weeks ago there were reports of Sara making her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma in a Salman Khan production. We wonder what's the status quo on that! Meanwhile On The Personal Front Recently her bikini picture went viral on the internet. Prior to that she was spotted on a dinner date with alleged beau actor Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Coming back to her Bollywood debut, do you folks feel she will make a great pairing with Sushant on screen?