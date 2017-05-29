BUT WHY? Shahid Kapoor Doesn't Approve Of His Brother Ishaan's Romance With Jhanvi Kapoor
While there are many star kids gradually sashaying into Bollywood, their personal life is also being talked about a lot. The latest we hear is about how Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor being hush-hush about dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan.
Read on to know what's the entire scenario...
On How They Set Several Tongues Wagging
We hear that it all started after the two were spotted together on a couple of dinner and movie dates.
Shahid Kapoor Isn't Pleased
Ishaan's doting brother Shahid isn't very pleased with these linkup rumours doing the rounds, ahead of Ishaan's film debut.
Shahid's Heart-To-Heart Conversation With Ishaan
As per a Mid-day report, Shahid recently had a heart to heart conversation with Ishaan warning him to keep his personal life discreet so that it doesn't take the focus away from his debut film, Majidi Majidi's Beyond The Clouds.
He Believes Such Rumours Could Be Damaging To Ishaan's Career
Shahid believes such rumours could be damaging for his career.
When Shahid Revealed Why He Feels Ishaan Is Lucky
He said, "I have been working for 13 years. Ishaan was nine when I became an actor. He has pretty much spent his entire childhood accompanying me to my shoots or shows, so he has seen the entire process. He is fortunate to have seen all of this and grown up around it.
I am sure there is a lot that Ishaan has seen and learnt [from me]. That's why I feel that he will probably be really good [when he starts working]. He is lucky and he should make the most of it. I am sure he will.
But eventually, everyone's journey is their own. Ishaan is really fortunate that he is being noticed and getting opportunities. He needs to do a great job, which he will."
Do you think Shahid is correct in his point of view with regards to his Bollywood debut? Let us know in the comment section below.