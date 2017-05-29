 »   »   » BUT WHY? Shahid Kapoor Doesn't Approve Of His Brother Ishaan's Romance With Jhanvi Kapoor

When Shahid Revealed Why He Feels Ishaan Is Lucky

He said, "I have been working for 13 years. Ishaan was nine when I became an actor. He has pretty much spent his entire childhood accompanying me to my shoots or shows, so he has seen the entire process. He is fortunate to have seen all of this and grown up around it.

I am sure there is a lot that Ishaan has seen and learnt [from me]. That's why I feel that he will probably be really good [when he starts working]. He is lucky and he should make the most of it. I am sure he will.

But eventually, everyone's journey is their own. Ishaan is really fortunate that he is being noticed and getting opportunities. He needs to do a great job, which he will."