 »   »   » DAMN EXPENSIVE! Shahrukh Khan Gives An UNBELIEVABLE Gift To Salman Khan & Leaves Him SHOCKED!

Be it Shahrukh Khan or Salman Khan, their kind gesture towards each other speak volumes about their bonding and friendship. Recently, Shahrukh did a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight and sent his fans in a frenzy!

We saw them together on screen after ten years (they were last seen in Om Shaanti Om) and now, Salman Khan is all set to return SRK's favour by doing the same for him. And you won't believe, what Shahrukh gifted him as a token of appreciation.

Here's What Happened It all happened when Salman Khan arrived at the spot to shoot the cameo for Shahrukh Khan-Aanand L Rai's film. Here's What SRK Gifted Salman According to Bollywood Life, "When Salman Khan came to shoot for the song, Shahrukh surprised him by gifting him a brand new, luxurious car." That's Amazing! The source further revealed, "The car is newly launched and no one owns this mean machine currently." Salman Was Shocked... "Salman was shocked as he wasn't expecting this at all," further added the source. Here's Why SRK Did So For Salman "But because he had managed his dates and agreed to shoot for the song on such a short notice, SRK wanted to gift him something to show his love and appreciation." Details About Salman's Cameo As per the recent reports, Salman Khan will be seen dancing to a special number alongside Shahrukh Khan and it will be choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Song To Be Choreographed On A Grand Scale We also hear that it has been mounted on a very grand scale and Remo has put all his other commitments aside and is completely focusing on this special number! Will Katrina & Anushka Be A Part Of It? However, it's not been confirmed yet if the leading ladies of the film, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be a part of it or not. Excited? Reportedly, the two Khans will be shooting for this song for three days.

In this the film, Shahrukh will be seen in the role of a dwarf, a character that the actor will be playing for the first time and we can't be more excited!